BRPD issues advisory on fireworks, shooting guns, and drunk driving ahead of New Year's Eve celebrations

The Baton Rouge Police Department is urging residents of the parish to be cautious and responsible while ringing in the 2018 New Year.

On Sunday, in a press release, BRPD issued an advisory for residents of Baton Rouge and remind them of laws regarding fireworks, shooting guns in the air, and drunk driving.

The police department says it reminds residents that fireworks of any kind are illegal throughout all of East Baton Rouge Parish. They went on to say anyone found popping fireworks will have them taken and will also be subject to being charged with a crime.

The department also urged residents not to fire guns in the air while celebrating the new year. "Bullets will fall to the ground with sufficient velocity to damage property and injure or kill," police say.

Police say anyone caught firing a gun into the air within city limits will be subjected to being arrested.

Finally, police reminded Baton Rougians to drink responsibly. They said BRPD and all local area law enforcement agencies will be actively searching for drunk drivers throughout the night.

Read BRPD's full statement below:

