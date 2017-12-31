Impairment suspected in fiery single-vehicle crash killing Opelousas teen

State police are investigating a fatal overnight crash claiming the life of an 18-year-old.

On Dec. 31, shortly after 1:00 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop I began investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash on LA 103 at Frilot Cove Rd in St. Landry Parish.

The crash claimed the life of 18-year-old Ethan Thibodeaux of Opelousas, state police say.

Authorities say after an initial investigation, it revealed to state police Thibodeaux was operating a 2009 Chevrolet truck south on LA 103. For unknown reasons, the vehicle traveled off of the left side of the roadway, struck a tree and became fully engulfed in flames, authorities say.

Due to fire, it is unknown if Thibodeaux was wearing a seat belt, state police say.

Thibodeaux sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by the St. Landry Parish Coroner’s Office. According to authorities, two passengers in the vehicle were wearing seatbelts and sustained minor injuries. They were both transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Impairment is suspected to be a factor in the crash; however, routine toxicology samples are pending, state police say.

