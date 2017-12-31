HARD FREEZE WARNING: Baton Rouge area feels coldest temps in 3 years

Be careful when using portable heating devices, and never use them while sleeping. Check smoke and carbon monoxide detectors to make sure they are functioning. (Source: WAFB)

It’s the beginning of a new year and the beginning of the big chill in the Deep South.

On the first Monday of 2018, a hard freeze warning remains in effect until noon. A wind chill advisory is also in effect until 10 a.m. We’re looking at clearing skies later in the morning and by noon, temperatures should reach freezing, and a high of 36° for the day.

There will be hard freeze warnings and wind chill advisories again Monday night, with a low of 17° and a wind chill in single digits. It will be sunny and very cold on Tuesday, with a high of 38° and a wind chill in the teens and 20°s.

A hard freeze warning is issued by the National Weather Service when forecast low temperatures will be 24° or colder and freeze duration is longer than 12 hours. Hard freeze conditions are likely early Tuesday and early Wednesday, too. They could possibly extend into Thursday and Friday mornings as well.

A wind chill advisory is issued by the National Weather Service when forecast wind chills will be 13° or colder. A wind chill advisory is expected again late Monday into early Tuesday.

Local residents need to keep the four "P"s in mind (pets, plants, pipes, and people). Be sure to bring in household pets, and provide heat, extra food, and unfrozen water for larger animals (livestock, etc...). Bring in potted or hanging basket plants. Cover any sensitive larger vegetation. Cover any exposed pipes or faucets. You can also drip indoor faucets to keep water flowing and hopefully preventing freezing water inside pipes. Also be sure to check on the elderly and children as they are more susceptible to cold-related illness.

Also, check on people without access to reliable heat. Be careful when using portable heating devices, and never use them while sleeping. Check smoke and carbon monoxide detectors to make sure they are functioning.

