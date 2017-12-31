LSU, Notre Dame head coaches hold joint press conference ahead of Citrus Bowl

It's the last media availability before The Citrus Bowl on New Year's Day.

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron and Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly hold a joint press conference at the Rosen Plaza Hotel in Orlando, Florida. Both the Tigers and Irish are 9-3 overall, both playing for a 10th victory and perhaps a Top 10 national finish.

A 60% chance of rain in the forecast for Monday.

Orgeron says Cameron Gamble not here, won't kickoff and hasn't decided on FG kicker yet.

RELATED: LSU coordinators, players field questions at Citrus Bowl News Conference

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.