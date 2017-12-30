'We're all in this together': FITE works to help the less fortunate

Joshua Selser and a group of volunteers spent their Saturday afternoon giving back to the less fortunate in Baton Rouge. Selser said hope is contagious.

“I feel like we're all against each other too much and the real enemy is poverty and famine," he said. "We're all in this together."

To make sure that hope turns into motivation for someone else, Selser started feeding the less fortunate in Baton Rouge over 7 months ago because he saw a need.

He started out by himself with a pocket full of money and a couple dozen hamburgers, it's since evolved into an organization called FITE or Famine is The Enemy.

“Somebody's got to do it. It's what we should do,” Selser said. “I really believe I was nudged by God to do it, it may sound crazy, but I don't care.”

Every Saturday, Selser and several volunteers go to the overpass near North Street and hand out homecooked meals and clothes to everyone in need.

“It’s a special feeling you get when you actually put food, a blanket or a pair of socks in somebody's hand and give them a hug,” Selser said. “It really touches something inside of you.”

Selser is optimistic that his desire to help will spread.

“You don't have to wait for an invitation to help,” he said.

In fact, after only being out there a few minutes, Jasmal Rubbins and his teenage son donated a box of blankets.

“I'm not the most fortunate, but I’m not the less fortunate so, whatever I can do to help someone else, that's all that pleases me,” Rubbins said.

"It’s not really the actual meals that help people, it’s the hope,” Selser said. “Sometimes if somebody can get some hope and get inspired they can actually move to the next step and better themselves in life.”

To find out more information about FITE or make a monetary donation, click here.

Donations can also be dropped off at the Capital Area Corporate Recycling Counsel located at 1400 Main Street, Monday- Friday 8 a.m.- 4 p.m.

