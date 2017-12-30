'We're all in this together': FITE works to help the less fortunate

Joshua Selser and a group of volunteers spent their Saturday afternoon giving back to the less fortunate in Baton Rouge.More >>
Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and the Baton Rouge Police Department issued statements regarding the spate of shootings, three of which deadly, that happened in Baton Rouge over a 24-hour span.
The Baton Rouge Police Department confirms a man was shot and killed at the Prestige Beauty Salon on Plank Road Friday afternoon.
One person was injured after a shooting Saturday afternoon, according to BRPD.
State police are investigating a crash claiming the life of 22-year-old man in St. Martin Parish.
An Albertville mom was surprised with a special gift for Christmas that was twelve years in the making. It took all four of her daughters to make it happen. "We struggled. We did struggle but that's ok. That has made them who they are," says McCaffrey. Raising a child as a single parent is tough. Terri McCaffrey raised four of them, all girls. When Amber, the oldest, got married it was Terri's dream to one day see all o...
A second and third man have been arrested in connection with two teenagers who were beaten at a Christmas Eve bonfire event in Gramercy.
