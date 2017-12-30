BRPD, Mayor respond to last night's deadly shootings

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and the Baton Rouge Police Department issued statements regarding the spate of shootings, three of which deadly, that happened in Baton Rouge over a 24-hour span.

The Baton Rouge Police Department will be increasing patrols throughout the city in response to the shootings. In a press release, BRPD said they will be focusing on the areas where crimes are occurring in those patrols.

In a statement, the mayor said, "The recent homicides that have occurred over the past 24 hours are certainly concerning. I assure the citizens that the BRPD is working above and beyond to identify the perpetrators of these crimes, and are intensifying their efforts to enhance safety in our community. We must stand united against the violence."

"As we enter a new year, we will advance our Crime Reduction and Strengthening Communities Plan of Action as we work with law enforcement. As you prepare for Sunday worship tomorrow, I am asking the citizens of Baton Rouge to unite with me, praying and believing that 2018 will be filled with peace," Broome said.

There were five shootings in the city in a 24-hour span. Three of those shootings proved to be fatal.

On Friday afternoon, there was a fatal shooting at a beauty salon on Plank Rd., followed by another fatal shooting on Georgia St. in the evening, and a shooting at the intersection of Plank Rd. and Winnebago St. where one male victim was shot.

Around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, two victims were shot and killed on Plank Rd. near Airline Hwy. Authorities responded to a fifth shooting around 1 p.m. Saturday where one person was shot and suffered non-life threatening injuries.

With the three fatal shootings on Friday, Baton Rouge topped 100 murders for the year. It’s reportedly a record high (numbers are still being verified) that comes just one year after 2016’s record low of 61 murders.

“We want the community to know that officers will continue to provide a high visibility and constructive contact while patrolling the streets of Baton Rouge. We ask the public to continue in assisting us to solve these crimes by contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867 with any information you may have,” the release said.

