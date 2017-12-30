Teen injured in city's fifth shooting in 24 hours

Fifth shooting in 24 hours injures one man on Southpointe Drive (Source: WAFB)

An 18-year-old man was injured after a shooting Saturday afternoon, according to BRPD.

Officials say the shooting happened around 1 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Lake Callais Ct.

This is the fifth shooting in 24 hours for the city of Baton Rouge. On Friday afternoon there was a fatal shooting at a beauty salon on Plank Rd., followed by another fatal shooting on Georgia St. in the evening, and a shooting at the intersection of Plank Rd. and Winnebago St. where one male victim was shot.

A spokesperson with BRPD said the teen suffered non-life threatening injuries and was expected to survive.

