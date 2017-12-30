46-year-old man arrested for molestation after allegedly inappropriately touching 13-year-old

Police have in custody a Baton Rouge man on molestation charges after allegedly fondling a 13-year-old victim's breasts and inserting his fingers into her.

The Baton Rouge Police Department has in custody 46-year-old Gary Babin, Jr., of Pride after they say he fondled a thirteen-year-old female victim's breast and inserted his fingers into her vagina.

According to the arrest report, the victim was initially being interviewed as a witness in a first degree-rape investigation of her sibling, where the accused is also Babin.

During the interview, authorities say the victim stated she was sleeping in her bed and woke up when Babin was allegedly fondling her. She continued on by telling investigators after a short time later, Babin then allegedly inserted his fingers into her vagina, hurting her she said.

The victim did not tell anyone about the incident because she was scared of Babin, according to the arrest report.

Babin invoked his right not to speak to detectives on the advice of his attorney, authorities say.

Babin was charged with molestation of a juvenile or person with a physical or mental disability. His bond was set at $55,000.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.