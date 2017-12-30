Man arrested after allegedly sending 'nudes' of ex-girlfriends to friends on Snapchat

A Baton Rouge man is behind bars after he reportedly sent nude photographs of his ex-girlfriend to her friends on a popular social media app.

Baton Rouge Police Department has in custody 34-year-old Francisco Pellerano, of Baton Rouge, on the charge of nonconsensual disclosure of a private image after authorities say he allegedly sent out pictures of his ex-girlfriend, which contained nudity, to friends of hers on the popular social media app Snapchat.

According to police, on Dec. 1 the victim reported the incident to police, just three hours after she was reportedly served with a temporary restraining order from Pellerano.

At the time, police say the victim told them that on Oct. 5 several of her friends contacted her about receiving nude "snapchats" of her including a video of her performing oral sex on Pellerano.

Due to the temporary nature of Snapchat where photos and videos sent disappear after viewing, there was no evidence of this on the phone other than a screenshot she took of her Snapchat "story," police say. Those snapchats contained a picture of her partially nude, according to the arrest report.

Authorities attempted to make contact with the friends of the victim who received the snapchat to no avail.

On Dec. 5, authorities say the victim provided authorities of a video of Pellerano allegedly admitting to sending out the snapchats.

In the video, the victim and Pellerano were arguing outside of a bar after about 3 minutes when authorities say the victim can be heard questioning Pellerano about sending out "her nudes." According to the arrest report, Pellerano then states he only sent the video to one person because "you said they were going to bang you out."

When referring to the other snapchats sent out, Pellerano stated they did not contain nude photos, rather the victim in a bath robe with "barely any cleavage showing," according to the arrest report.

On Dec. 29, Pellerano was arrested at his residence in the 10300 block of Springridge. He was transported to the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. His bond was set at $4,000.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.