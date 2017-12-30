Jaguar Elite Baseball Camp 2018 - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Jaguar Elite Baseball Camp 2018

By Erin Fulbright, Digital
Southern University Baseball (Source SU Athletics) Southern University Baseball (Source SU Athletics)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Information provided by Southern Athletics.

Southern University Baseball will hold their first Elite baseball camp under new head coach Kerrick Jackson at Lee-Hines Field on January 15, 2018.


Registration opens at 8:30 a.m. at the main gate, which offers high school and JUCO players an opportunity to receive high-level instruction in hitting, pitching and defense from Coach Jackson and members of his coaching staff.


Players will be timed in the 60-yard dash before participating in defensive and pitching instructions. Following batting practice, players will conduct a controlled scrimmage in Lee-Hines Field to conclude the showcase.

The camp will be limited to 70 players on a first-come, first served basis.


Interested athletes are urged to contact Assistant Coach Elliott Jones at 225-771-3882 or by email at elliott_jones@subr.edu.

