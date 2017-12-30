Jaguar Elite Baseball Camp 2018

Information provided by Southern Athletics.

Southern University Baseball will hold their first Elite baseball camp under new head coach Kerrick Jackson at Lee-Hines Field on January 15, 2018.



Registration opens at 8:30 a.m. at the main gate, which offers high school and JUCO players an opportunity to receive high-level instruction in hitting, pitching and defense from Coach Jackson and members of his coaching staff.



Players will be timed in the 60-yard dash before participating in defensive and pitching instructions. Following batting practice, players will conduct a controlled scrimmage in Lee-Hines Field to conclude the showcase.

The camp will be limited to 70 players on a first-come, first served basis.



Interested athletes are urged to contact Assistant Coach Elliott Jones at 225-771-3882 or by email at elliott_jones@subr.edu.