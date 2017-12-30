UPDATE: 2 dead after altercation at daiquiri shop; Fourth shooting in 10-hour span, third fatal

(Source: WAFB) According to officials, there were two reported victims in the shooting. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Baton Rouge detectives and first responders had a busy night after they responded to the fourth shooting in a 10-hour span between Friday night and Saturday morning. This was the third fatal shooting in that time period.

Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting at a gas station in the 6200 block of Plank Rd. near Airline Hwy around 12:30 a.m.

According to officials, investigators believe 25-year-old Kenneth Franklin, Jr., of Zachary, and 22-years-old Larry Williams, of Baton Rouge, were involved in a physical altercation with another person(s) inside of the End Zone Daiquiri and Bar on Plank Rd.

After being asked to leave the daiquiri shop by employees, police believe another altercation happened in the parking lot with person or people, this time involving gunshots.

Franklin and Williams sustain injuries from the incident, officials say. They were transported to a local hospital, where they both later died from their injuries.

On Friday afternoon there was a fatal shooting at a beauty salon on Plank Rd., followed by another fatal shooting on Georgia St. in the evening, and a shooting at the intersection of Plank Rd. and Winnebago St. where one male victim was shot.

With the two fatal shootings on Friday, Baton Rouge topped 100 murders for the year. It’s reportedly a record high (numbers are still being verified) that comes just one year after 2016’s record low of 61 murders.

