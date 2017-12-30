2 reported victims in fourth shooting in 10-hour span

(Source: WAFB) According to officials, there were two reported victims in the shooting. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Baton Rouge detectives and first responders had a busy night after they responded to the fourth shooting in a 10-hour span between Friday night and Saturday morning.

Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting at a gas station on Plank Rd. near Airline Hwy.

According to officials, there were two reported victims in the shooting. Their condition is unknown at this time.

This makes for the fourth shooting in a 10-hour span and the third shooting on Plank Rd. in that same period of time

On Friday afternoon there was a fatal shooting at a beauty salon on Plank Rd., followed by another fatal shooting on Georgia St. in the evening, and a shooting at the intersection of Plank Rd. and Winnebago St. where one male victim was shot.

With the two fatal shootings on Friday, Baton Rouge topped 100 murders for the year. It’s reportedly a record high (numbers are still being verified) that comes just one year after 2016’s record low of 61 murders.

