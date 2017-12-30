The Latest: 4,000 gather for pro-government rally in Iran

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) - The Latest on protests in Iran (all times local):

11 a.m.

Some 4,000 people are taking part in a pro-government rally in Tehran amid a series of economic protests in Iran.

The rally Saturday came after two days of unauthorized demonstrations across the country.

One pro-government demonstrator, 27-year-old Ali Ahmadi, blamed the U.S for all of Iran's economic problems.

Ahmadi told The Associated Press: "They always say that we are supporting Iranian people, but who should pay the costs?"

The economic protests began Wednesday. Officials say some 50 protesters have been arrested. U.S. President Donald Trump has tweeted out support for those protesting.

___

9 a.m.

Iran is marking the end of protests surrounding its disputed 2009 presidential election as new demonstrations have erupted over the country's economic woes.

The government-sponsored demonstration planned for Saturday come as U.S. President Donald Trump has tweeted out support for those now protesting in major Iranian cities.

It's unclear if Trump's comments will sway Iranians already skeptical of him over his refusal to re-certify Iran's nuclear deal with world powers, as well as other remarks he's made. The State Department late Friday also offered support to the protesters.

The economic protests began Thursday after being sparked in part by social media and have drawn thousands into the streets in several cities in Iran. Demonstrators also have criticized Iran's government. There have been arrests reported in some areas.

