Firefighters cook dinner for teen girl they rescued from terrible car wreck

One 16-year-old girl is lucky to be alive after she was in a bad wreck on I-10 back in September.

First responders with the St. George Fire Department had to pull Emma Scherer from the mangled car. Her injuries were so bad they thought she might lose both her legs, but amazingly, she's made a full recovery. On Friday night, the same group of firefighters that came to her rescue cooked dinner for her and her family.

“Insanely blessed. Insanely blessed. Tonight has been absolutely insane. Like being told to sit at the head of the table, even though they're the ones that did everything,” said Scherer.

The teen says the firefighters were even by her side during her recovery, coming to visit her in the hospital.

