Third shooting of the night reported; second one on Plank Road

The Baton Rouge Police Department has had its hands full with shootings Friday night. They responded to the third shooting of the night around 8:30 p.m. This is also the second shooting of the day just on Plank Road.

This shooting reportedly happened at the intersection of Plank Road and Winnebago Street. Emergency officials confirm one male victim was shot, but his condition is currently unknown. Two fatal shootings were reported earlier in the day Friday, one at Plank and Huron at the Prestige Beauty Salon, the other on Georgia Street at E Buchanan.

We will update this story with more information as we receive it.

