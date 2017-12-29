One dead after second fatal shooting in about 3 hours; identity of victim released

DA Hillar Moore on the scene of a fatal shooting on Georgia Street (Source: WAFB)

The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a fatal shooting on Georgia Street near E Buchanan Street Friday evening.

The call went out just before 6 p.m. on Friday, December 29. Officials say one victim is dead. BRPD identified the victim as Titus Ware, 35. They say he was found in the living room of his home suffering from gunshot wounds. Ware died on scene.

This is the second fatal shooting reported Friday night. A man was shot and killed at Prestige Beauty Salon earlier in the day.

CONFIRMED: Second deadly shooting of the day. This marks 101 murders in EBR for 2017 @WAFB pic.twitter.com/3vAwFqGspw — Graham Ulkins (@GrahamWAFB) December 30, 2017

There are no suspects at this time. Anyone with information should contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 225-389-4869 or call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

