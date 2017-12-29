One dead after second fatal shooting in about 3 hours; identity - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

One dead after second fatal shooting in about 3 hours; identity of victim released

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a fatal shooting on Georgia Street near E Buchanan Street Friday evening.

The call went out just before 6 p.m. on Friday, December 29. Officials say one victim is dead. BRPD identified the victim as Titus Ware, 35. They say he was found in the living room of his home suffering from gunshot wounds. Ware died on scene.

This is the second fatal shooting reported Friday night. A man was shot and killed at Prestige Beauty Salon earlier in the day.

There are no suspects at this time. Anyone with information should contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 225-389-4869 or call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

