Third man arrested in Christmas Eve bonfire beating of two teens

A second and third man have been arrested in connection with two teenagers who were beaten at a Christmas Eve bonfire event in Gramercy.

Grady Gieger, 25, of Prairieville, was arrested Friday. He is charged with second degree battery. Dylan Recotta, 19, was also arrested Friday evening. He is charged with second degree battery as well.

Jordan Hitt, 21, was arrested Thursday, December 28 and is charged with aggravated second degree battery.

The incident involved two black teenagers who were reportedly beaten by a group of men for talking to a white girl. The victims, a 15-year-old and a 17-year-old, both had to be transported to a local hospital to be treated for injuries they sustained in the incident. The St. James Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating the case.

The incident garnered a lot of attention after the mother of the 15-year-old victim took to Facebook about what happened. One of the victims admitted to asking one of the men involved if he wanted to fight, but says after he began to take off his jacket to fight, he was jumped and hit with a bottle.

The investigation is ongoing.

