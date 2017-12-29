Underage man arrested with blood alcohol content almost triple the legal limit

Baton Rouge detectives and first responders had a busy night after responded to the fourth shooting in a 10 hour span between Friday night and Saturday morning. Baton Rouge Police DepartmentMore >>
The Baton Rouge Police Department confirms a man was shot and killed at the Prestige Beauty Salon on Plank Road Friday afternoon.
Friday's trio of shootings in Baton Rouge brought 2017's total number of murders in the parish to 102. It's reportedly a record high (numbers are still being verified) that comes just one year after 2016's record low of 61 murders.
The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a fatal shooting on Georgia Street near E Buchanan Street Friday evening.
One 16-year-old girl is lucky to be alive after she was in a bad wreck on I-10 back in September.
Police say an officer has shot and killed a man in Wichita while investigating a report of a homicide and hostage situation that later was found to be false.
The two waitresses work the same shift and got scratchoff tickets from their boss as a Christmas bonus. They were going to claim the money together in the new year. That didn't happen.
The NFL and the players' union have announced a series of changes to the way possible concussions are handled during games.
A Florida man is accused of rigging the front door of a home in an attempt to electrocute his estranged pregnant wife.
