Underage man arrested with blood alcohol content almost triple the legal limit

An underage man was arrested early Friday morning with a blood alcohol content of almost triple the legal limit.

Officials with Louisiana State Police say a trooper observed a vehicle on Burbank Drive that had run off the road. The trooper spoke with the man, identified as John Stafford, 20, who reportedly had trouble maintaining his balance and stumbled as he approached the trooper. The report also says the trooper could smell alcohol on Stafford's breath and observed he had red, glassy eyes, as well as an upper body sway.

After reading Stafford his rights, he reportedly told the trooper he'd had one 12oz can of Coors Light around 8 p.m. Stafford then consented to take a Field Sobriety Test, which the report says he performed poorly on.

The trooper then took Stafford to the LSU Police Department for a chemical test. This was around 4 a.m. Stafford submitted a breath sample for the chemical test and results showed his blood alcohol content was .206 percent, which is nearly three times over the legal limit of .08 percent.

Stafford was then transported to the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison, where he was booked on charges of underage operation while intoxicated and careless operation.

