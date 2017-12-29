Trump administration aims to trim rules on offshore drilling

DALLAS (AP) - The Trump administration is proposing to rewrite or kill rules on offshore oil and gas drilling that were imposed after the deadly 2010 rig explosion and oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico.

The administration says the rules are an unnecessary burden on industry and rolling them back will encourage more energy production.

An offshore-drilling group is welcoming the rollback, while environmentalists say President Donald Trump is raising the risk of more deadly oil spills.

A safety bureau in the Interior Department published the proposed change Friday in the Federal Register. The public will have until Jan. 29 to comment.

The Obama administration imposed tougher rules after the 2010 explosion on a drilling rig called the Deepwater Horizon. The accident killed 11 workers and triggered a massive oil spill.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.