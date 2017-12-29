Man dead after shooting at beauty shop; victim identified

Plank Road shut down while BRPD works the scene of a shooting (Source: WAFB)

The Baton Rouge Police Department has identified a man who was shot and killed at the Prestige Beauty Salon on Plank Road Friday afternoon.

According to officials, the shooting happened around 3 p.m on Dec. 29. Prestige Beauty Salon is located near the intersection of Plank Road and Huron Street.

Officials say the victim in the shooting has been identified as 32-year-old Carl Moore, Jr. of Baton Rouge.

Moore was initially transported to a local hospital in critical condition, officials say, but later died from his injuries.

There are no known suspects or motives at this time, police say.

East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore confirms this is Baton Rouge's 100th murder for the year.

Anyone with information, in this case, is urged to call the Violent Crimes Unit at 225-389-4869 or call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

