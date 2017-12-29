'Habitual offenders' arrested in connection to murder of man during robbery at beauty shop

Plank Road shut down while BRPD works the scene of a shooting (Source: WAFB)

Two men described as "habitual offenders" have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a Baton Rouge man.

According to officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department, Jordale Carter, 20, of Zachary and Denver Carter, 22, of Baton Rouge, were arrested on Friday, Jan. 5. They are accused of the shooting and killing Karl Moore Jr., 32.

The shooting happened outside the Prestige Beauty Salon at roughly 3 p.m on Friday, Dec. 29.

"Robbery is the motive," said Lt. L'Jean McKneely Jr., a media spokesperson for BRPD. "One is out on bond with four open cases and one is on parole. They are in the system. One was associated with a shooting that happened in Zachary. These guys are actively involved in committing crimes in Baton Rouge."

The victim in the shooting has been identified as 32-year-old Karl Moore, Jr. of Baton Rouge. Moore was initially transported to a local hospital in critical condition, but later died from his injuries.

"The community was talking about this," McKneely explained. "They came forward with information about this shooting and gave us the information we needed to arrest these guys."

Both men are being charged with second-degree murder and armed robbery.

