Sign up to be a 'First Blood Responder' for the new year

A second man has been arrested in connection with two teenagers who were beaten at a Christmas Eve bonfire event in Gramercy.More >>
A second man has been arrested in connection with two teenagers who were beaten at a Christmas Eve bonfire event in Gramercy.More >>
The Baton Rouge Police Department confirms a man was shot and killed at the Prestige Beauty Salon on Plank Road Friday afternoon.More >>
The Baton Rouge Police Department confirms a man was shot and killed at the Prestige Beauty Salon on Plank Road Friday afternoon.More >>
The Women's Leadership Council focuses on bettering lives for Baton Rouge's women and families, so when they partnered with The Life of a Single Mom, a Baton Rouge-based global non-profit supporting single parent families, the council knew it had struck the mother load of gold in finding families who need help.More >>
The Women's Leadership Council focuses on bettering lives for Baton Rouge's women and families, so when they partnered with The Life of a Single Mom, a Baton Rouge-based global non-profit supporting single parent families, the council knew it had struck the mother load of gold in finding families who need help.More >>
An underage man was arrested early Friday morning with a blood alcohol content of almost triple the legal limit.More >>
An underage man was arrested early Friday morning with a blood alcohol content of almost triple the legal limit.More >>
Just as first responders need to be ready for disasters and emergencies, United Blood Service's blood supply must also be at the ready for when patients need it most. United Blood Services is asking people to pledge to be a First Blood Responder and donate three times in 2018, starting in January.More >>
Just as first responders need to be ready for disasters and emergencies, United Blood Service's blood supply must also be at the ready for when patients need it most. United Blood Services is asking people to pledge to be a First Blood Responder and donate three times in 2018, starting in January.More >>
The two waitresses work the same shift and got scratchoff tickets from their boss as a Christmas bonus. They were going to claim the money together in the new year. That didn't happen.More >>
The two waitresses work the same shift and got scratchoff tickets from their boss as a Christmas bonus. They were going to claim the money together in the new year. That didn't happen.More >>
Mystery writer Sue Grafton has died in Santa Barbara, California, at age 77.More >>
Mystery writer Sue Grafton has died in Santa Barbara, California, at age 77.More >>
A Wilmington man told dispatchers that a weekend shooting at an abandoned lumber mill in Bladen County that claimed the life of another man was "accidental" and that he "screwed up," 911 calls released Thursday revealed.More >>
A Wilmington man told dispatchers that a weekend shooting at an abandoned lumber mill in Bladen County that claimed the life of another man was "accidental" and that he "screwed up," 911 calls released Thursday revealed.More >>
St. James Parish Sheriff's Office officials say an arrest has been made in connection with two black teenagers who were beaten at a Christmas Eve bonfire event.More >>
St. James Parish Sheriff's Office officials say an arrest has been made in connection with two black teenagers who were beaten at a Christmas Eve bonfire event.More >>
Over 150 ducks and nearly a dozen feral cats were removed from a woman's home in New Hanover County last week, according to the sheriff's office.More >>
Over 150 ducks and nearly a dozen feral cats were removed from a woman's home in New Hanover County last week, according to the sheriff's office.More >>
Dina Afifi and her husband Mahmoud said they were here on a tourist visa visiting New York City and Wilmington. Dina was seven months pregnant, and when she delivered quadruplets two months early, a two-week trip turned into more than a monthlong stay.More >>
Dina Afifi and her husband Mahmoud said they were here on a tourist visa visiting New York City and Wilmington. Dina was seven months pregnant, and when she delivered quadruplets two months early, a two-week trip turned into more than a monthlong stay.More >>
A shoplifting complaint at a North Myrtle Beach Walmart on Christmas Eve led police to find over 3,000 doses of heroin and two human teeth on a 21-year-old man, according to a North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety incident report.More >>
A shoplifting complaint at a North Myrtle Beach Walmart on Christmas Eve led police to find over 3,000 doses of heroin and two human teeth on a 21-year-old man, according to a North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety incident report.More >>
Authorities say an intoxicated Dallas woman on a first date with a prominent Houston trial lawyer caused at least $300,000 in damage to his art collection, including two Andy Warhol paintings.More >>
Authorities say an intoxicated Dallas woman on a first date with a prominent Houston trial lawyer caused at least $300,000 in damage to his art collection, including two Andy Warhol paintings.More >>
An alleged Kay Jeweler's ad for this $24.99 ring circulating on Facebook has caused a frenzy.More >>
An alleged Kay Jeweler's ad for this $24.99 ring circulating on Facebook has caused a frenzy.More >>