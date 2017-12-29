Matt Canada wishes to return as LSU's offensive coordinator

The morning after LSU head coach Ed Orgeron refused to acknowledge offensive coordinator Matt Canada's long term future with the team, Canada himself made it clear he wishes to return next season.

During a meeting with the media Friday morning at the Rosen Plaza Hotel in Orlando, Canada was asked point blank if he wanted to be back in 2018.

"Sure!" Canada replied enthusiastically. "Love to be!"

Canada was then asked if he gave any thought to not returning to the Tigers.

"I'm excited about where we are today. I'm excited about our players. And, I'm proud of what they did this year," he replied.

Thursday evening, Orgeron would only say Canada was LSU's offensive coordinator "right now" and that he would call the plays in The Citrus Bowl against Notre Dame on New Year's Day.

When asked about stories of him being fired circulating, Canada again took the high road.

"I've got the greatest gig going. I got a great wife, two great kids and I coach football. So, I'm very, very blessed," he explained.

