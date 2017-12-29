LSP's Murphy Paul named BR police chief

Louisiana State Police veteran Murphy Paul has been hired as the new Baton Rouge chief of police.

Paul was considered the front-runner for the past several months, particularly after he made it to the final five in Baton Rouge Mayor Sharon Broome’s list of finalists.

Paul is currently a Lieutenant Colonel serving as Deputy Superintendent of the Bureau of Investigation with state police.

During his 19 years with LSP, he has also been assigned to Support Services, Internal Affairs, Narcotics, Detectives, Criminal Intelligence and Patrol.

Paul, a native of New Orleans, holds a degree in Criminal Justice from Loyola University in New Orleans.

He will replace BRPD Chief Carl Dabadie who resigned last summer, a few months after the election of Broome as mayor. Broome campaigned on a promise to bring new leadership to the police department.

