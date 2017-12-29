Stolen deer cam sends selfies of suspected thief to owner

The Baton Rouge Police Department confirms a man was shot and killed at the Prestige Beauty Salon on Plank Road Friday afternoon.More >>
A second man has been arrested in connection with two teenagers who were beaten at a Christmas Eve bonfire event in Gramercy.More >>
The Women's Leadership Council focuses on bettering lives for Baton Rouge's women and families, so when they partnered with The Life of a Single Mom, a Baton Rouge-based global non-profit supporting single parent families, the council knew it had struck the mother load of gold in finding families who need help.More >>
An underage man was arrested early Friday morning with a blood alcohol content of almost triple the legal limit.More >>
Just as first responders need to be ready for disasters and emergencies, United Blood Service's blood supply must also be at the ready for when patients need it most. United Blood Services is asking people to pledge to be a First Blood Responder and donate three times in 2018, starting in January.More >>
The two waitresses work the same shift and got scratchoff tickets from their boss as a Christmas bonus. They were going to claim the money together in the new year. That didn't happen.More >>
Richland County deputies continue to investigate the double shooting at an infamous nightclub where two men were killed.More >>
Dina Afifi and her husband Mahmoud said they were here on a tourist visa visiting New York City and Wilmington. Dina was seven months pregnant, and when she delivered quadruplets two months early, a two-week trip turned into more than a monthlong stay.More >>
A Wilmington man told dispatchers that a weekend shooting at an abandoned lumber mill in Bladen County that claimed the life of another man was "accidental" and that he "screwed up," 911 calls released Thursday revealed.More >>
The South Carolina Education Lottery Commision has motioned to set aside $19.6 million to cover the potential winnings after a glitch in the system accidentally rewarded dozens of lottery players thousands of dollars.More >>
Over 150 ducks and nearly a dozen feral cats were removed from a woman's home in New Hanover County last week, according to the sheriff's office.More >>
St. James Parish Sheriff's Office officials say an arrest has been made in connection with two black teenagers who were beaten at a Christmas Eve bonfire event.More >>
Attention, Walmart shoppers. Do you know which items you made popular in 2017?More >>
A woman who admitted to shooting a man at a St. Martin hotel said he pulled the gun on her. So she bit him, took his gun, and shot him in self-defense.More >>
