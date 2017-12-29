Stolen deer cam sends selfies of suspected thief to owner

The owner of a high-end deer camera received quite a surprise Thursday night when the stolen camera sent selfies of the suspect, according to investigators.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the expensive camera was taken from a property on Holloway Road in Roseland on October 24.

Sheriff Daniel Edwards said this particular camera is equipped with cellular service and sent the photos to the owner.

He added the man pictured must not have realized the camera was sending the images.

Anyone who recognized the man in the photos is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 800-554-5245.

