LSU coordinators, players field questions at Citrus Bowl News Co - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

LSU coordinators, players field questions at Citrus Bowl News Conference

Matt Canada (Source: WAFB) Matt Canada (Source: WAFB)
ORLANDO, FL (WAFB) -

The offensive and defensive coordinators, as well as players, from both LSU and Notre Dame were available for interviews Friday morning.

The event was held at the Rosen Plaza Hotel in Orlando, FL.

LSU offensive coordinator Matt Canada was joined by quarterback Danny Etling at the podium.

Next, defensive coordinator Dave Aranda and linebacker Devin White took center stage.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly