LSU coordinators, players field questions at Citrus Bowl News Conference

The offensive and defensive coordinators, as well as players, from both LSU and Notre Dame were available for interviews Friday morning.
The event was held at the Rosen Plaza Hotel in Orlando, FL.
LSU offensive coordinator Matt Canada was joined by quarterback Danny Etling at the podium.
Next, defensive coordinator Dave Aranda and linebacker Devin White took center stage.
