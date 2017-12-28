Implant could help severe sleep apnea

There’s no such thing as a good night’s sleep for Mike Oster. The Pensacola resident suffers from a serve case of obstructive sleep apnea. When he sleeps, the muscles around his airway relax too much and block his airway.More >>
After 45 years in jail, Wilbert Jones found his freedom last month. Now he’s found his church family. The Ministry of Love surprised him Thursday night at their annual Giving Back Ministry.More >>
The Salvation Army of Baton Rouge’s annual Red Kettle fundraiser came up short this December.More >>
Giving someone a puppy or kitten for Christmas sounds like a good idea, but what happens when the cuteness wears off?More >>
Family members have released the name of a woman killed Wednesday night in a house fire in St. Francisville. Relatives identified the victim as Kittie Elaine Johnson.More >>
St. James Parish Sheriff's Office officials say an arrest has been made in connection with two black teenagers who were beaten at a Christmas Eve bonfire event.More >>
