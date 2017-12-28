The sooner kids learn to eat healthy, the better

Even levels of air pollution deemed "safe" by U.S. government standards may shorten the life spans of seniors, new research suggests.More >>
Exposing young children to a wide range of healthy foods when they're young can help instill good eating habits, researchers report.More >>
An analysis of urine samples from roughly 300,000 California women finds that more than 7 percent used marijuana while pregnant.More >>
The holiday blues might be a common phenomenon, but there's plenty you can do to protect your mental health this time of year.More >>
The link between concussions and brain injury might be a hot topic in the NFL, but at the high school level? Apparently not so much.More >>
A stomach bug can quickly put a damper on your Christmas Day festivities.More >>
Myth has it that fish is brain food -- but it just might be more than myth, a new study suggests.More >>
*DISCLAIMER*: The information contained in or provided through this site section is intended for general consumer understanding and education only and is not intended to be and is not a substitute for professional advice. Use of this site section and any information contained on or provided through this site section is at your own risk and any information contained on or provided through this site section is provided on an "as is" basis without any representations or warranties.