2017 Year In Review: Louisiana Sports

As 2017 draws to a close, we look back some of the top headlines in sports throughout Louisiana.

FOOTBALL

5 Baton Rouge area schools represent in LHSAA state championship; 4 take home title

Baton Rouge was well represented in the Superdome in New Orleans for the LHSAA state championship as five area schools represented, four of which went home with a title.

The West Feliciana Saints made history as they took home their first state title in school history. University High completed an undefeated season while also ended the undefeated streak of New Orleans' De La Salle in a 45-19 victory. The Catholic High Bears became Division 1 State Champions after defeating John Curtis 20-14. Zachary claim their second Class 5A state championship in the past three seasons with a 34-14 victory over Hahnville.

The St. Helena Hawks put up a fight against the Welsh Greyhounds despite losing their star running back/linebacker Aaron Hurst in the semifinals. Hurst underwent surgery a week after breaking a bone in his neck in the Hawks' semifinal victory over Ferriday

Former LSU and pro QB legend Y.A. Tittle passes away

LSU and pro football legendary quarterback Y.A. Tittle passed away at the age of 90.

NFL Hall of Famer Yelberton Abraham Tittle Jr., better known as Y.A., was a two-time All-SEC quarterback while at LSU. He was MVP of the 1947 Cotton Bowl, called the "Ice Bowl," in which the Tigers faced Arkansas in a snowstorm. The game ended in a scoreless tie.

LSU introduces newly hired assistant coaches

With the start of LSU spring football practice quickly approaching in March, new head coach Ed Orgeron took steps to solidify his staff moving forward by adding both Tommy Robinson and Mickey Joseph as LSU assistants.

In just a matter of months, it looks like the highest paid offensive coordinator in college football will be leaving LSU after just one season.

According to sources, the school has been working on an agreement since the Texas A&M game to let Matt Canada go after the bowl game next week.

3 LSU players drafted in first round of the NFL Draft

For the first time ever, three LSU Tigers, Jamal Adams, Leonard Fournette, and Tre’davious White were drafted in the first round of the NFL Draft.

Running back Leonard Fournette was drafted fourth overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars. With the 6th pick of the first round, the New York Jets have picked former LSU safety Jamal Adams. The Buffalo Bills have drafted former LSU defensive back Tre'Davious White with the 27th pick of the first round.

Drew Brees, Mark Ingram among six Saints elected to 2018 Pro Bowl

The selections for the 2018 Pro Bowl were announced Tuesday night and the list of NFC participants includes six New Orleans Saints. Quarterback Drew Brees, defensive end Cameron Jordan, receiver Michael Thomas, cornerback Marshon Lattimore and running backs Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara have been named to the team.

Mark Ingram, Alvin Kamara, and Michael Thomas have all surpassed the 1,000 yard mark this season.

Fournette rushes for 100 yards, TD in NFL regular season debut

The former LSU standout running back and NFL rookie Leonard Fournette made his regular season debut for the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday and found the end zone.

Reggie Bush announces retirement from NFL, wants to retire as a Saint

Reggie Bush announced on NFL Network, Saturday, that he is retiring from the NFL and wants to do so with the Saints.

"The Saints know I'm coming home at some point," Bush said. "I'm going to come home to retire as a Saint. But yeah, man, I'm done. For sure. I'm done."

Jags land 4 on the Black College Football Player of the Year Award watch list

The Black College Football Hall of Fame (BCFHOF) announced the 2017 Watch List for the Black College Football Player of the Year Award on Wednesday and it includes four Jaguar seniors.

BASKETBALL

LSU fires coach Johnny Jones

After a school-record losing season, LSU and head coach Johnny Jones parted ways.

“It just didn’t work out,” said LSU Director of Athletics Joe Alleva. “It’s not that he’s a good guy or a bad guy, it just didn’t work out.”

The team finished with a 10-21 record following a 79-52 loss to Mississippi State in the first round of the Southeastern Conference Tournament in Nashville on Wednesday night. LSU dropped 17 of its last 18 contests, going 2-16 in SEC play.

LSU hires Will Wade

LSU has reportedly reached a six-year deal with Will Wade IN March. Wade has been a head coach for four years, two at Chattanooga and the past two at Virginia Commonwealth. His overall record as a head coach is 91-45.

So far this season, Wade has led the Tigers to an 8-3 start and currently ranked first in the SEC.

DeMarcus Cousins traded to Pelicans in blockbuster trade with Kings

The New Orleans Pelicans completed a trade for DeMarcus Cousins during the NBA All-Star game in New Orleans. Cousins found out he was traded and would be remaining in New Orleans shortly after leaving the court.

"I'm excited, regardless of what's being said," says Cousins. "I think this is going to be a special thing so...I'm ready to get rolling."

Davis dunks his way to MVP in NBA All-Star Game

The Pelicans' Anthony Davis scored 24 points in the NBA All-Star Game, helping the West beat the East 196-173. The West's point total was the most scored in NBA All-Star Game history.

Most of Davis' 24 points came off of ferocious dunks. He was 12-of-13 shooting in the event.

Jrue Holiday gets $126M, 5 year from Pelicans

Jrue Holiday has agreed to terms on a new five-year, $126 million deal with the New Orleans Pelicans, who kept the point guard they wanted to initiate offense for All-Star big men Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins.

BASEBALL

LSU falls 6-1 to Florida in error-filled College World Series Finals game

For the first time in LSU baseball history, the Tigers reached the finals and were unsuccessful. The Florida Gators are the 2017 National Champions after a 6-1 win over the Tigers in game two of the College World Series Finals.

The Tigers could not overcome three fielding errors, a base running interference that cost LSU a run in the 7th inning and Kramer Robertson being thrown out at the plate in the 8th inning.

Southern University introduces new baseball coach

Southern University has a new baseball coach, officials announced at a press conference Tuesday afternoon. Coach Kerrick Jackson will take over the program.

Jackson is filling the spot left behind by Roger Cador, who stepped down as head baseball coach earlier this year.

LSU pitcher Eric Walker to miss entire 2018 Season

LSU freshman pitcher Eric Walker has been diagnosed with a tear in the ulnar collateral ligament of his right elbow and will undergo reconstructive surgery, causing him to miss the 2018 season, coach Paul Mainieri announced Thursday.

SU baseball fieldhouse to be renamed

Southern University’s former head baseball coach Roger Cador will leave his mark on the baseball program with the renaming of the baseball fieldhouse in his honor.

GYMNASTICS

LSU gymnastics wins 2017 SEC Championship

The second-ranked LSU gymnastics team (20-1) posted a team score of 198.075, the fourth-highest score in school history, to claim the 2017 Southeastern Conference Championship at Veteran’s Memorial Arena.

TOP NON-SPORTS SPORTS STORIES

Leonard Fournette to donate $50,000 to Harvey victims

NFL rookie and former LSU running back Leonard Fournette went on social media to announce he will be making a donation to the victims of Tropical Storm Harvey.

In a tweet, Fournette said he would donate $50,000 to victims of the storm in Houston.

Fournette thrills Jaguars fan with pregame meet-and-greet

Fournette made a fan's day Sunday before the team faced off the Cardinals in Arizona.

The young man, identified as Kevin in Martineau's tweet, smiled from ear-to-ear as Fournette approached him and signed a pair of cleats he gave to him.

Anthony Davis surprises New Orleans family with incredible gift

During the Christmas season, one of the biggest stars in New Orleans took time away from his NBA season to get into the season of giving.

Pelicans big man Anthony Davis showed a local family he also has a big heart. He delivered Christmas gifts Wednesday to the kids and surprised the mother with a brand new SUV.

Human Jukebox, The Pride join for ‘America the Beautiful’ rendition

The Southern University and University of Southern Mississippi football teams may have battled on the field Saturday night in a 45-0 shutout loss for the Jags, but the schools' bands came together for a special halftime performance.



The Human Jukebox of Southern and The Pride of Mississippi united for an epic halftime finale at M.M. Roberts Stadium when they joined to perform "America the Beautiful."

Wives of LSU baseball coaching staff talk about behind-the-scenes in Omaha

While everyone typically focuses on the LSU players and coaches, what their superstitions and traditions are before the College World Series, what about their wives? What about the girlfriends, the families, and the children who have been in Omaha for the past couple of weeks? WAFB sat down with them to figure out what they've been doing.

Purple-haired posse invades Omaha

Among the hundreds of LSU fans in Omaha for the College World Series, you might not even notice your best friend walking right past you, but there's no way to miss three cheerful ladies from Zachary and their eye-catching purple hairdos.

Charlie Sheen contributing to LSU's rally paraphernalia

Kramer Roberton's bleach job wasn't the only wild haircut that LSU's baseball team underwent after their loss to Oregon State last week, closing pitcher Zack Hess was one of a handful of players with slightly less noticeable changes.

LSU senior proposes to girlfriend after win over Texas A&M

After LSU’s 45-21 victory over Texas A&M, LSU senior running back Rashaud Henry, gathered by his teammates and family, took a knee to propose to his girlfriend. She did say 'Yes'!

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.