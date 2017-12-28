Mom: Black Lives Matter icon Eric Garner's daughter in coma

NEW YORK (AP) - Friends and activists are visiting the New York hospital where Black Lives Matter icon Eric Garner's eldest daughter is in grave condition after a heart attack.

Erica Garner has been hospitalized in Brooklyn since Saturday. Family members gave conflicting reports about her status Thursday. The friend running her Twitter account posted she had suffered brain damage.

Garner's mother, Esaw Snipes, tells the Daily News she's in a coma but there's a "glimpse of hope" she could recover.

The Rev. Al Sharpton was among well-wishers who visited the 27-year-old Garner on Thursday.

Eric Garner died after a police officer subdued him with a chokehold in 2014. His last words were "I can't breathe," which became a slogan for activists.

Erica Garner became a voice against police brutality after his death.

___

Information from: Daily News, http://www.nydailynews.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.