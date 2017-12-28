Cajun Black-Eyed Peas

Substituting a few siple ingredients in your recipes will go a long way to making them - and you - significantly more healthy!

Air date: December 28, 2017. Source: Chef John Folse

Prep Time: 1 and a half hours

Yields: 6 servings

Comment:

In the southern United States, eating black-eyed peas or Hoppin' John on New Year's Day is a beloved tradition! Black-eyed peas are thought to bring prosperity in the new year.

Ingredients:

1 pound dried black-eyed peas

1 pound heavy-smoked pork sausage

½ pound smoked ham, cubed

½ cup shortening or bacon drippings

1 cup diced onions

1 cup diced celery

1 cup diced bell peppers

¼ cup minced garlic

1 tsp dried basil

1 bay leaf

salt and cracked black pepper to taste

1 cup sliced green onions

½ cup chopped parsley

Method:

Soak peas in cold water overnight. This will cut cooking time by a third. Rinse peas under cold running water and drain after. In a 1-gallon stockpot, melt shortening or bacon drippings over medium-high heat. Sauté onions, celery, bell peppers, garlic, basil, sausage and ham 10–15 minutes or until vegetables are wilted. Add peas, bay leaf, and enough cold water to cover by 2 inches. Bring to a low boil and cook 30 minutes, stirring occasionally. Reduce heat to simmer and continue to cook 45 minutes or until peas are tender. Stir occasionally to keep peas from sticking to bottom of pot. Once tender, mash about a third of peas on side of pot with a metal cooking spoon to create a creamy texture. Season with salt and pepper. Stir in green onions and parsley and continue to cook until peas are creamy.