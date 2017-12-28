Gonzales man arrested for hunting deer from moving vehicle while on highway

A man from Gonzales is behind bars for reportedly hunting deer from a moving vehicle on a public highway during illegal hours. He was also reportedly using a stolen shotgun.

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) agents arrested Logan Collins, 26, on Tuesday, December 26. They say he was hunting deer from a moving vehicle at night. He was reportedly doing this hunting with a stolen 12-gauge shotgun. Collins was issued citations from Louisiana State Police as well for several traffic violations.

LDWF agents were called out by LSP to assist in the traffic stop on I-49 in St. Landry Parish around 1 a.m. on Tuesday. When agents arrived, they reportedly found two freshly killed deer in the bed of Collins' truck.

During questioning, Collins reportedly admitted to killing the deer from I-49 at night on the Acadiana Conservation Corridor Wildlife Management Area in Avoyelles Parish. After searching the truck, agents reportedly found two pistols, two shotguns, and three rifles. Agents learned one of the shotguns was reported stolen out of Lake Charles in April.

Collins was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail and was then transported to the Avoyelles Parish Jail. LDWF agents seized the stolen shotgun and the two deer.

Hunting deer during illegal hours brings a $900 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail. Hunting from a moving vehicle carries a $250 to $500 and up to 90 days in jail. Hunting from a public road brings a $100 to $350 fine and up to 60 days in jail. Possession of a stolen firearm carries one to five years in jail.

Collins may also be charged with civil restitution for the replacement value of the illegally taken deer, totaling $3,249.

