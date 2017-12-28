Leo's Rollerland closing, holding final skate

An iconic Baton Rouge business will have one final night before closing its doors for good.

After 70 years, Leo's Rollerland on Airway Drive in Baton Rouge will shut down.

The last public night will be held on Friday, December 29. However, the ice skating rink, Leo's Iceland, is not closing and will be open through Easter.

