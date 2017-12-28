Three men arrested in drug bust involving cocaine, marijuana, and guns

Three men have been arrested in a large drug bust in St. Mary Parish.

Officials with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office say narcotics detectives executed a search warrant at a house on Lincoln Street in Baldwin on Thursday, December 28 when they saw a man running out of the back of the house. The man, later identified as Joseph Wade, 41, of Franklin, reportedly ran through several yards and ignored commands to stop. Wade was detained at that point.

Detectives report finding a marijuana cigar where Wade was seen at the home and believe he was smoking it before he discarded it fled from the house.

During the search of the home, which belongs to Dandrick Jack, 41, of Baldwin, detectives reportedly found cocaine, marijuana, crack cocaine, THC edibles, a handgun, and drug paraphernalia. Detectives say they seized $6,000 worth of cocaine. They also searched a vehicle on the property belonging to Kerry Ramey, 41, also of Baldwin, and found a marijuana cigarette.

Jack and Wade were taken to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Jack and Wade were both released on $9,000 bonds. Ramey was also released with a summons to appear in court in March of 2018.

The men are facing the following charges:

Dandrick Jack Possession of schedule II narcotics (cocaine) with intent to distribute (over 28 grams) Possession of schedule I narcotics (marijuana) with intent to distribute Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon Possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance Possession of drug paraphernalia Violation of a controlled dangerous substance law (drug free zone)

Kerry Ramey Possession of schedule I narcotics (marijuana)

Joseph Wade Possession of schedule I narcotics (marijuana) Obstruction of justice Resisting an officer Criminal trespassing Violation of a controlled dangerous substance law (drug free zone)



