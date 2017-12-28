LSU arrives in Orlando to face Notre Dame in Citrus Bowl

The LSU Tigers arrived in Orlando on Thursday to get ready to take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the Citrus Bowl on New Year's Day.

"I think they're familiar with it, but they're excited,” head coach Ed Orgeron said. “It's a new hotel, it's new opponent, but tomorrow (Friday), we're going to practice at the same place. It's the same schedule we followed last year, so they feel confident about it."

Coach O and the team headed to the Sunshine State and escaped the chilly temperatures of south Louisiana. They are now in a familiar place, a much warmer south Florida for the Tigers' second straight trip to the Citrus Bowl. They'll go through their final three days of preparation for the game, which is also expected to be the end of the line for offensive coordinator Matt Canada.

Orgeron spoke with sports journalists shortly after stepping off the bus at the hotel, saying that right now, Canada is still the offensive coordinator and he will call the plays against Notre Dame in the Citrus Bowl. However, outside of that, Orgeron didn't have very much to say on the situation.

“We're here in Orlando to focus on Notre Dame, to finish the season very strong, with a chance to win 10 games, and that's all we're going to talk about. I think that we've gone through some adversity this year. Now that they can block out all the noise, we've been studying Notre Dame on tape. They're a very physical football team. This is going to be a great challenge, just like playing the Heisman Trophy candidate last year. This team got our attention. This is going to be a tough battle,” Orgeron explained.

A news conference is scheduled Friday morning in which the offensive and defensive coordinators from both schools are scheduled to attend. It should be interesting because the event will, of course, include Canada. What kinds of questions will he get? What kinds of questions will he answer?

