Credit card numbers used at Jason's Deli show up on 'dark web'

Jason's Deli is warning customers that some of their credit card information may have been compromised.

The company issued a statement on its website. It says they have been notified that "a large quantity of payment card information" had been for sale on the dark web, and some of them may have come from various Jason's Deli locations.

There are two locations in Baton Rouge and three additional locations in Louisiana.

Jason's Deli says it has activated a response plan to determine if there was a breach and if there is any continuing threat.

Jason's Deli says customers should monitor their accounts and report any suspicious activity to their card issuer.

Anyone with questions can contact Jason's Deli customer service by email or by calling 409-838-1976.

Jason's Deli has 266 restaurants in 28 states. Their headquarters is in Texas.

