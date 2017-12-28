Police: Woman ruined $300K worth of art on date with lawyer

HOUSTON (AP) - Authorities say an intoxicated Dallas woman who was on a first date with a prominent Houston trial lawyer caused at least $300,000 in damage to his art collection, including two Andy Warhol paintings.
Lindy Lou Layman, 29, was arrested Saturday on criminal mischief charges after her date with Anthony Buzbee. She was released on $30,000 bond. Online court records don't list an attorney for her.
Prosecutors say Buzbee, 49, told investigators that Layman got too intoxicated on their date, so he called her an Uber after they returned to his home. Buzbee said Layman refused to leave and hid inside the home, and that when he found her and called a second Uber, she got aggressive.
Authorities said she tore down several paintings and poured red wine on some while yelling obscenities. She also allegedly threw two $20,000 sculptures across the room and shattered them.
The damaged Warhol paintings were each valued at $500,000 in court documents.
Buzbee has represented high-profile figures, including former Texas Gov. Rick Perry in an abuse-of-power case. Then-candidate Donald Trump also visited his home last year when Buzbee held a fundraiser and donated $250,000 to Trump's presidential campaign.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
