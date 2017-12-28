WANTED: DNA helps police identify carjacking suspect

Police are hoping someone knows where they can find a man accused of carjacking a woman at gunpoint last year.

Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers reported Brandon Williams, 17, is wanted by the Baton Rouge Police Department.

He is 5-foot-2 and weighs 140 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Investigators said the crime happened on Boulevard de Province on May 10, 2016.

They reported Williams and another suspect who has not yet been identified walked up to the victim as she was taking groceries out of her car.

According to police, Williams pointed a gun at the woman and told her to give him her cellphone and car keys.

Authorities said Williams and the other suspect drove off in the victim’s car, which was found later that day.

Officials reported DNA from the car helped investigators identify Williams as a suspect.

He will face charges of armed robbery, illegal use of a firearm, and carjacking once he is caught.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 344-7867, text CS225 plus your message to CRIMES (274637) or anonymously or go to www.crimestoppersbr.com.

