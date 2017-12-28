2017 Year in Review: Louisiana politicians in the news - GIF wrapped

Throughout 2017, Louisiana politicians made headlines locally, state-wide, and nationally. Here are some are those stories.

Sharon Weston Broome was sworn in as first female mayor of Baton Rouge

Before a standing-room-only crowd, Sharon Weston Broome took the oath of office Monday night at the Raising Cane’s River Center Theatre for the Performing Arts, officially becoming the first female mayor of Baton Rouge.

No more status quo was the key theme of a passionate speech by Weston Broome just moments after she was sworn in. "We must demonstrate that every human has value and has the potential to contribute. The ignorant and limiting perspective of our past must be eliminated permanently," Weston

Broome said.

Members of the new EBR Metro Council sworn in

Members of the new East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council were sworn in Monday at the Raising Cane’s River Center theater. Most of the twelve-member council returned for another term, though there were three new faces.

Sen. Troy Brown resigned from La. State Senate

Embattled Louisiana State Senator Troy Brown announced in February he would be resigning from political office after pleading no contest to domestic abuse charges from 2016.

Brown stated, "In both criminal manners, the judges issued a punishment that is commensurate to the offense. If we did a parallel for what the Senate body is doing on the criminal side, it amounts to an execution."

AG Jeff Landry sued Gov. John Bel Edwards

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry filed another lawsuit against Governor John Bel Edwards Tuesday, this time accusing the governor of blocking access to nearly $4 million.

The money, which comes from a 2014 pharmaceutical settlement, is currently sitting in an escrow account. Landry says the money belongs to his agency and is needed to cover the costs of payroll and other legal fees. He hopes the court we coerce Edwards to give the money to his office.

VP Mike Pence visited the Baton Rouge area

Vice President Mike Pence landed in Baton Rouge around 10:40 a.m. for a "listening session" with business leaders and to make remarks.

Pence made a stop in Denham Springs to visit with a couple that was impacted by the August flooding. After the visit, VP Pence went to Cajun Industries in Port Allen.

Rep. Ted James addressed the 'Blue Lives Matter' law at Southern University

Still a hot debate one year later is Louisiana's "Blue Lives Matter" law. At Southern University in April, State Representative Ted James separated fact from fiction.

“The true intent is to make sure that there are additional protections for law enforcement officers and additional penalties if a law enforcement officer is attacked because he's a law enforcement officer, right, and I don't think that people really understand the true intent of the bill,” said James.

La. House approved multi-billion dollar budget plan

With the narrowest vote, lawmakers in the Louisiana House spurned their GOP leaders and backed a $28 billion-plus operating budget that would use every dollar forecast to be available for spending.

The vote was a blow to House Republican leaders, who wanted to withhold $100 million from the spending bill in anticipation that Louisiana's income predictions are too optimistic.

Congressman Scalise shot at Congressional baseball practice

On June 14, in Alexandria, Virginia, Louisiana Republican member of Congress and House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was shot while practicing for the annual Congressional Baseball Game for Charity, scheduled for the following day.

After several successful surgeries, Scalise endured a long road to recovery before returning back to the House floor in September.

Sen. Bill Cassidy, TV host Jimmy Kimmel faced off

TV host Jimmy Kimmel slammed Sen. Bill Cassidy, calling him a liar, on his position on the proposed GOP healthcare bill.

Kimmel said the so-called “Graham-Cassidy” healthcare bill, which aims to replace the Affordable Care Act, does not fulfill the promises the Republican senator made during an appearance on his show back in May.

A La. state rep. wanted to cut tax dollars to Saints after protest

A Louisiana lawmaker says he wants to cut millions of state dollars to the New Orleans Saints after some players protested during the national anthem before a game against the Carolina Panthers.

Rep. Kenneth Havard, R-St. Francisville said he would like to slash tax dollars, tax exemptions, and tax credits to the Saints, NFL, and any associated facilities that receive state funding.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a statement today about the recent NFL players protest during the national anthem.

"The National Anthem and the American flag are symbols of freedom and should unite all of us, despite our differences. Having served our country in the military, I will always choose to stand for the National Anthem and encourage others to do likewise."

Sen. John Kennedy grilled Trump judge nominee

Sen. John Kennedy hammered one of President Donald Trump’s nominees for a federal judgeship with a probing, five-minute series of questions this week, with video of the uncomfortable exchange garnering millions of views online.

"He's never been in a courtroom before and no disrespect, but just because you've seen My Cousin Vinny, you're not qualified to be a federal judge," said Kennedy.

Former LA Gov. Kathleen Blanco's battle with cancer

Former Louisiana Gov. Kathleen Blanco is asking for prayers as she battles a melanoma in her liver.

In a letter published in early December to various newspapers across the state, Blanco wrote, "I am in a fight for my own life, one that will be difficult to win." There is so far no known cure for the type of cancer she has, she wrote.

In 2011, she was diagnosed with ocular melanoma, a cancer of the eye. She received radiation treatment and her vision was spared.

La. governor introduced tax plan to avoid $1 billion fiscal cliff

The Louisiana governor made his opening offer to state lawmakers Monday, outlining his tax plan to fill in the state’s project $1 billion fiscal cliff.

The ideas Governor John Bel Edwards offered are largely familiar. Many have been debated before at the state capitol, before being voted down or dying in committee.

La. attorney general Landry spearheaded 11 state coalition against sanctuary cities

Attorney General Landry has joined West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey in filing a brief urging a federal appeals court to overturn a lower court ruling and to enforce President Donald Trump's executive order regarding sanctuary cities.

The brief, which has been signed by 11 attorneys general, argues that the establishment of sanctuary cities would undermine Trump's immigration enforcement authority, which is given to the president and Congress via the Constitution. A lower court recently ruled against the president, prompting these 11 attorneys general to file this brief to the federal appeals court.

