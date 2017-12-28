Driver uninjured after accidentally crashing into salon

Old Hammond Highway at Airline Highway in Baton Rouge (Source: WAFB)

A salon in Baton Rouge received an unwelcome visitor Thursday morning.

A driver slammed his car through the glass wall of High Tech Cuts, which is located on Old Hammond Highway at Airline Highway.

Witnesses at the scene said the driver of a Toyota Camry accidentally pressed the accelerator instead of the brake, sending the car into the business.

Officials said no one was injured.

