Some SNAP recipients will see reduction in benefits due to federal cost-of-living adjustment

A federal cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) will affect Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and other benefits people receive through the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS).

Officials said the modification to Social Security and veterans benefits for 2018 will result in decreases in SNAP benefits, also known as food stamps, for some residents. They added benefits through the Family Independence Temporary Assistance Program (FITAP) and Kinship Care Subsidy Program (KCSP) could also be affected.

About 21 percent of total SNAP households in Louisiana (86,000 people) will see an average reduction in benefits of $6.50.

Social Security recipients and veterans will see about a 2 percent increase in benefits, leading to the reduction for those receiving SNAP benefits.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.