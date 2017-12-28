LSU and offensive coordinator Matt Canada parting ways, sources say

It looks like the highest paid offensive coordinator in college football will be leaving LSU after just one season.

According to sources, the school has been working on an agreement since the Texas A&M game to let Matt Canada go after the bowl game next week.

The LSU offense this year has improved statistically over last year's interim season when tight ends coach Steve Ensminger was promoted to offensive coordinator, but Canada, who's making $1.5 million this year has been at odds with head coach Ed Orgeron since early in the season when the Tigers lost to Troy, with closed door meetings leading to a simplification of the shifts and, in some cases, formations of Canada's offense.

While reports of the split surfaced Wednesday night, there was no mention of the decision or Canada's $3 million buyout on Orgeron's live call-in radio show for the bowl game. But earlier in the day at the coach's pre-practice media briefing, the head coach was asked about Canada and their relationship since the Troy loss turmoil.

"Well, I'm the head coach; we're going to do what I want to do,” Orgeron said. “I think the offense has done what we've wanted to do. I think it's been good and for us to win nine games and go 6-1 after the Troy game, I think things have been great."

After the Texas A&M game, Orgeron said that if Canada left, he'd consider bringing Ensminger back as offensive coordinator.

Now, that could happen right after the New Year's Day game against Notre Dame.

