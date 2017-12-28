Charity gets a jolt from tax law _ but due to drop next year

You can't donate to charity money you don't have, but you can give wisely what your budget allows - or consider giving your time instead.

Ask Brianna: Can I give to charity if money is tight?

The federal tax overhaul has sparked a rush in some local tax offices as people try to prepay 2018 property taxes.

President Donald Trump plans to kick off the new year by meeting with the Hill's top Republicans to plan the legislative agenda for 2018.

The changes in the tax law that will make it less advantageous for people to donate to charity in 2018 may be sparking a year-end stream of fattened contributions in anticipation. (Source: Raycom Media)

By MARCY GORDON

AP Business Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) - In this season of giving, charity seems to be getting an extra jolt because next year the popular tax deduction for donations will lose a lot of its punch.

Traditionally generous Americans may be feeling even more so this year, or maybe they're concerned about the state of a deeply divided country and volatile world.

But a big reason is a lot more concrete: The newly minted tax law. The changes that will make it less advantageous for people to donate to charity in 2018 may be sparking a year-end stream of fattened contributions in anticipation.

The law doesn't eliminate or even reduce the deduction for donations to charitable, religious and other nonprofit organizations. But those who switch to the standard deduction may be less inclined to donate.

