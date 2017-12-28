Charity gets a jolt from tax law _ but due to drop next year

By MARCY GORDON
AP Business Writer
WASHINGTON (AP) - In this season of giving, charity seems to be getting an extra jolt because next year the popular tax deduction for donations will lose a lot of its punch.
Traditionally generous Americans may be feeling even more so this year, or maybe they're concerned about the state of a deeply divided country and volatile world.
But a big reason is a lot more concrete: The newly minted tax law. The changes that will make it less advantageous for people to donate to charity in 2018 may be sparking a year-end stream of fattened contributions in anticipation.
The law doesn't eliminate or even reduce the deduction for donations to charitable, religious and other nonprofit organizations. But those who switch to the standard deduction may be less inclined to donate.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
In this season of giving, charity seems to be getting an extra jolt because the popular tax deduction for charitable donations will lose a lot of its punch next year.More >>
In this season of giving, charity seems to be getting an extra jolt because the popular tax deduction for charitable donations will lose a lot of its punch next year.More >>
Texas sheriff: Wanted felon told deputies that she was armed and would shoot them before they killed her in a spray of gunfire that also left a 6-year-old boy dead.More >>
Texas sheriff: Wanted felon told deputies that she was armed and would shoot them before they killed her in a spray of gunfire that also left a 6-year-old boy dead.More >>
Using video game technology and animation, the U.S. Army and Homeland Security Department have developed a computer-based simulator that can train everyone from teachers to first responders on how to react to an active shooter scenario.More >>
Using video game technology and animation, the U.S. Army and Homeland Security Department have developed a computer-based simulator that can train everyone from teachers to first responders on how to react to an active shooter scenario.More >>
Old-school arcade game of pinball is taking on a new lifeMore >>
Old-school arcade game of pinball is taking on a new lifeMore >>
A cruise ship passenger who saw the aftermath of a tour bus crash that killed 11 foreigners in southeastern Mexico said she saw skid marks leading to a trail of broken glass and an overturned bus in the ditchMore >>
A cruise ship passenger who saw the aftermath of a tour bus crash that killed 11 foreigners in southeastern Mexico said she saw skid marks leading to a trail of broken glass and an overturned bus in the ditchMore >>
Two high-rise dormitories at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln have crashed to the ground in a planned implosion with roughly 500 pounds of dynamiteMore >>
Two high-rise dormitories at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln have crashed to the ground in a planned implosion with roughly 500 pounds of dynamiteMore >>
Congress is putting off until the new year some of its most disputed issues, including immigration, health care and the budgetMore >>
Congress is putting off until the new year some of its most disputed issues, including immigration, health care and the budgetMore >>
The newly legal status of Mary Jane in four states is making for a green Yuletide among many fans of ganjaMore >>
The newly legal status of Mary Jane in four states is making for a green Yuletide among many fans of ganjaMore >>
The Minnesota agency investigating the death of an Australian woman who was fatally shot by a Minneapolis police officer says it's committed to conducting a fair, impartial and thorough investigation as it gathers facts and evidence in the caseMore >>
The Minnesota agency investigating the death of an Australian woman who was fatally shot by a Minneapolis police officer says it's committed to conducting a fair, impartial and thorough investigation as it gathers facts and evidence in the caseMore >>
As President Trump celebrates tax victory, some quietly fear anti-Republican tsunamic in 2018More >>
As President Trump celebrates tax victory, some quietly fear anti-Republican tsunamic in 2018More >>
As President Trump celebrates tax victory, some quietly fear anti-Republican tsunamic in 2018More >>
As President Trump celebrates tax victory, some quietly fear anti-Republican tsunamic in 2018More >>
As President Trump celebrates tax victory, some quietly fear anti-Republican tsunamic in 2018More >>
As President Trump celebrates tax victory, some quietly fear anti-Republican tsunamic in 2018More >>