Woman killed in house fire in St. Francisville

One person was killed in a house fire in St. Francisville Wednesday night, confirms the West Feliciana Parish fire chief.

The chief says the fire happened at a home in the 7000 block of Solitude Rd. just before 7 p.m. Officials arrived on scene and tried to find the person trapped inside. Fire crews also arrived on scene and fought the fire for about 30 minutes.

Officials later found the body of an older female in the house.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The name of the victim has not yet been released.

