Trump lashes out at Vanity Fair over Clinton video

President Donald Trump says he believes special counsel Robert Mueller "will be fair" to him, because "everybody knows that there was no collusion" between Trump's presidential campaign and Russia.

The Latest: Trump says he thinks Mueller 'will be fair'

The government has asked a federal judge to alter an injunction that partially lifted a Trump administration refugee ban.

A bitterly cold New Year's Eve in the forecast for the East Coast, Trump takes a poke at global warming.

Trump says East could use some 'global warming' this weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is lashing out at Vanity Fair, after the magazine said an online video mocking Hillary Clinton "missed the mark."

On Twitter on Thursday, Trump said the magazine was "bending over backwards in apologizing for the minor hit."

The video posted over the weekend shows editors of Vanity Fair's Hive website offering toasts and New Year's resolutions for Clinton, including that she vow to take up knitting, volunteer work or any hobby that would keep her from running again for president.

The backlash was swift. Among those to respond was actress Patricia Arquette, who tweeted her own proposal - stop telling women what they should or can do.

In a statement Wednesday, the magazine said the video was an attempt at humor that regrettably "missed the mark."

Trump added that Anna Wintour "is beside herself in grief & begging for forgiveness!"

Wintour is the editor-in-chief of Vogue, not Vanity Fair. She is also the artistic director of parent company Conde Nast, which publishes both titles.

