Trump lashes out at Vanity Fair over Clinton video

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is lashing out at Vanity Fair, after the magazine said an online video mocking Hillary Clinton "missed the mark."
On Twitter on Thursday, Trump said the magazine was "bending over backwards in apologizing for the minor hit."
The video posted over the weekend shows editors of Vanity Fair's Hive website offering toasts and New Year's resolutions for Clinton, including that she vow to take up knitting, volunteer work or any hobby that would keep her from running again for president.
The backlash was swift. Among those to respond was actress Patricia Arquette, who tweeted her own proposal - stop telling women what they should or can do.
In a statement Wednesday, the magazine said the video was an attempt at humor that regrettably "missed the mark."
Trump added that Anna Wintour "is beside herself in grief & begging for forgiveness!"
Wintour is the editor-in-chief of Vogue, not Vanity Fair. She is also the artistic director of parent company Conde Nast, which publishes both titles.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Using video game technology and animation, the U.S. Army and Homeland Security Department have developed a computer-based simulator that can train everyone from teachers to first responders on how to react to an active shooter scenario.More >>
Using video game technology and animation, the U.S. Army and Homeland Security Department have developed a computer-based simulator that can train everyone from teachers to first responders on how to react to an active shooter scenario.More >>
Old-school arcade game of pinball is taking on a new lifeMore >>
Old-school arcade game of pinball is taking on a new lifeMore >>
A cruise ship passenger who saw the aftermath of a tour bus crash that killed 11 foreigners in southeastern Mexico said she saw skid marks leading to a trail of broken glass and an overturned bus in the ditchMore >>
A cruise ship passenger who saw the aftermath of a tour bus crash that killed 11 foreigners in southeastern Mexico said she saw skid marks leading to a trail of broken glass and an overturned bus in the ditchMore >>
Two high-rise dormitories at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln have crashed to the ground in a planned implosion with roughly 500 pounds of dynamiteMore >>
Two high-rise dormitories at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln have crashed to the ground in a planned implosion with roughly 500 pounds of dynamiteMore >>
Congress is putting off until the new year some of its most disputed issues, including immigration, health care and the budgetMore >>
Congress is putting off until the new year some of its most disputed issues, including immigration, health care and the budgetMore >>
The newly legal status of Mary Jane in four states is making for a green Yuletide among many fans of ganjaMore >>
The newly legal status of Mary Jane in four states is making for a green Yuletide among many fans of ganjaMore >>
The Minnesota agency investigating the death of an Australian woman who was fatally shot by a Minneapolis police officer says it's committed to conducting a fair, impartial and thorough investigation as it gathers facts and evidence in the caseMore >>
The Minnesota agency investigating the death of an Australian woman who was fatally shot by a Minneapolis police officer says it's committed to conducting a fair, impartial and thorough investigation as it gathers facts and evidence in the caseMore >>
As President Trump celebrates tax victory, some quietly fear anti-Republican tsunamic in 2018More >>
As President Trump celebrates tax victory, some quietly fear anti-Republican tsunamic in 2018More >>
As President Trump celebrates tax victory, some quietly fear anti-Republican tsunamic in 2018More >>
As President Trump celebrates tax victory, some quietly fear anti-Republican tsunamic in 2018More >>
As President Trump celebrates tax victory, some quietly fear anti-Republican tsunamic in 2018More >>
As President Trump celebrates tax victory, some quietly fear anti-Republican tsunamic in 2018More >>