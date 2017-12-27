Trump lashes out at Vanity Fair over Clinton video

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is lashing out at Vanity Fair, after the magazine said an online video mocking Hillary Clinton "missed the mark."

On Twitter on Thursday, Trump said the magazine was "bending over backwards in apologizing for the minor hit."

The video posted over the weekend shows editors of Vanity Fair's Hive website offering toasts and New Year's resolutions for Clinton, including that she vow to take up knitting, volunteer work or any hobby that would keep her from running again for president.

The backlash was swift. Among those to respond was actress Patricia Arquette, who tweeted her own proposal - stop telling women what they should or can do.

In a statement Wednesday, the magazine said the video was an attempt at humor that regrettably "missed the mark."

Trump added that Anna Wintour "is beside herself in grief & begging for forgiveness!"

Wintour is the editor-in-chief of Vogue, not Vanity Fair. She is also the artistic director of parent company Conde Nast, which publishes both titles.

