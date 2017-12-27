Tiger Athletic Foundation raises concerns about impact of federal tax overhaul; other non-profits more optimistic

The St. James Parish Sheriffs Office is investigating an incident that happened at a Christmas Eve bonfire event in Gramercy involving the alleged beating of two young black victims.More >>
With New Year's Eve approaching, it's important to keep local laws, and safety, in mind as you celebrate.More >>
One person was killed in a house fire in St. Francisville Wednesday night, confirms the West Feliciana Parish fire chief.More >>
Historic tax reform in Washington has some at LSU worried about what it could mean for the future of athletics.More >>
The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal is investigating a fire that started at a house in Pointe Coupee Parish early Wednesday morning.More >>
The St. James Parish Sheriffs Office is investigating an incident that happened at a Christmas Eve bonfire event in Gramercy involving the alleged beating of two young black victims.More >>
There are several changes that will go into effect during the 2018 tax filing season, since President Trump signed the tax reform bill last week.More >>
Attention, Walmart shoppers. Do you know which items you made popular in 2017?More >>
Four teens facing murder charges appeared in court on Wednesday.More >>
The statue has been vandalized and criticized before, the owner said, but it's on private property and expresses his First Amendment rights.More >>
Investigators are still at a New York apartment house where four bodies were found in a basement apartment, but they aren't releasing many details.More >>
Khalid Shanani, a barber in Madison, WI, is accused of shaving a bald patch in a man’s head on purpose.More >>
Frustrated by packages disappearing from her front door, a woman took matters into her own hands.More >>
Middletown Police have 16-year-old Cameron Kyles in custody after they said he made threats on social media.More >>
