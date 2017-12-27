Feeling sad? Here's how to beat the holiday blues

The holiday blues might be a common phenomenon, but there's plenty you can do to protect your mental health this time of year.More >>
The link between concussions and brain injury might be a hot topic in the NFL, but at the high school level? Apparently not so much.More >>
For the tech-obsessed who use their smartphones, laptops and tablets right before bedtime, a small new study suggests that inexpensive amber-tinted glasses might guarantee sound slumber.More >>
Kidney disease increases the risk for diabetes, a new study finds.More >>
Seniors are wasting their time and money taking calcium and vitamin D supplements to ward off the brittle bones of old age, a new review concludes.More >>
Nearly 10 million American adults have a serious mental illness, and a similar number have considered suicide during the past year, according to a new government report on the nation's behavioral ills.More >>
Many barriers can keep people from psychotherapy, such as cost or the availability of a qualified health provider.More >>
As reports of the carnage at Monday's Ariana Grande show in Manchester, England, continue to pour in, many teens with tickets to concerts during the coming summer music season may be reluctant to attend an event.More >>
City life seems to take a toll on the adolescent mind, new research suggests.More >>
A simple phone call can make a big difference to someone who's attempted suicide and may be contemplating another try.More >>
*DISCLAIMER*: The information contained in or provided through this site section is intended for general consumer understanding and education only and is not intended to be and is not a substitute for professional advice. Use of this site section and any information contained on or provided through this site section is at your own risk and any information contained on or provided through this site section is provided on an "as is" basis without any representations or warranties.